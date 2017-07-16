GLOW star Kate Nash + Viper and Kay Lee Ray feature in new wrestling documentary

We released a documentary yesterday which is all about a women’s wrestling promotion called Pro Wrestling Eve. The company is based in London, and is feminist group who believe in female empowerment and equality for all.

We managed to secure a chat with GLOW star Kate Nash in the documentary, and she’s been a big fan of Eve since she filmed GLOW.

The documentary is a behind the scenes look at a women’s wrestling promotion, the fans, and the stars, including Viper and Kay Lee Ray from WWE’s Mae Young Classic.

