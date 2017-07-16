7/15/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Pensacola, Florida

Below are the results from the 7/15/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event in Pensacola, Florida:

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

American Alpha and Sin Cara defeated Erick Rowan, Epico, and Aiden English

2. Rusev defeated Zack Ryder

3. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

The Usos defeated Breezango and The New Day

4. WWE Championship Match

Jinder Mahal defeated AJ Styles

5. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Naomi, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair defeated Tamina, Carmella, and Natalya

6. Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn

7. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

