7/15/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Pensacola, Florida

Jul 16, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from the 7/15/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event in Pensacola, Florida:

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match
American Alpha and Sin Cara defeated Erick Rowan, Epico, and Aiden English

2. Rusev defeated Zack Ryder

3. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
The Usos defeated Breezango and The New Day

4. WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal defeated AJ Styles

5. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Naomi, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair defeated Tamina, Carmella, and Natalya

6. Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn

7. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

