7/15/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Huntington, West Virginia – John Cena Returns to the Raw Brand

Below are the results from the 7/15/17 WWE Raw Live Event in Huntington, West Virginia:

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Heath Slater, Rhyno, and Apollo Crews defeated Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Curt Hawkins

2. Goldust defeated R-Truth

3. Finn Balor defeated Elias Samson

4. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel

5. Mickie James and Dana Brooke defeated Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax

6. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Sheamus and Cesaro defeated The Hardy Boyz

7. John Cena defeated Bray Wyatt

