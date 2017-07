Below are the results from the 7/15/17 WWE NXT Live Event in Gainesville, Florida:

1. Adrian Jaoude defeated Tino Moss

2. Sonya Deville defeated Aliyah

3. Buddy Murphy defeated Marcel Barthel

4. The Street Prophets defeated Eric Young and Alexander Wolfe

5. Nick Miller defeated Chad Lail

6. Mandy Rose defeated Liv Morgan

7. Hideo Itami defeated Kassius Ohno

