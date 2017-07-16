7/15 WWE NXT house show results from Portland, Oregon
— Singles Match: No Way Jose defeated Kono Reeves
— Singles Match: Lars Sullivan defeated Bronson
— A promo with Velveteen Dream was shown.
— Singles Match: Drew McIntyre defeated Velveteen Dream
— Asuka cut an in-ring promo until she was interrupted by Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. Nikki Cross ran in after they left, but Asuka fought her off.
— Singles Match: Aleister Black defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas
— NXT Tag Team Title Match: Authors Of Pain © defeated Heavy Machinery
— Singles Match: Ember Moon defeated Ruby Riot
— NXT Title Match: Bobby Roode © defeated Roderick Strong.
source: dailywrestlingnews.com
(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)