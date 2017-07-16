7/15 WWE NXT house show results from Portland, Oregon

— Singles Match: No Way Jose defeated Kono Reeves

— Singles Match: Lars Sullivan defeated Bronson

— A promo with Velveteen Dream was shown.

— Singles Match: Drew McIntyre defeated Velveteen Dream

— Asuka cut an in-ring promo until she was interrupted by Peyton Royce and Billie Kay. Nikki Cross ran in after they left, but Asuka fought her off.

— Singles Match: Aleister Black defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas

— NXT Tag Team Title Match: Authors Of Pain © defeated Heavy Machinery

— Singles Match: Ember Moon defeated Ruby Riot

— NXT Title Match: Bobby Roode © defeated Roderick Strong.

