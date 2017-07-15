Shane Helms says Unprofessionalism by GFW Officials Led To His Departure

In an interview in The Sheet Podcast with Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin, Shane Helms discussed what led to his departure from TNA/GFW. Part of the issue that led to his departure stemmed from his friendship with the Hardys after their departure from Impact, resulting in what Helms claims was “residual heat”. Helms also discussed an incident between he and Jeff Jarrett where the two engaged in a shouting match over the phone:

“I think the technical term is bovine defecation. The street term is bullsh*t. Of course, financial played a part into it. But the reason there were too many agents or producers is because he brought in his buddies who aren’t qualified to be there. So if you hadn’t brought in unqualified people to put into those positions the situation would never have arisen.”

“I caught some residual heat when the contractual situation with Anthem and the Hardys broke down. I got text messages asking me what did I know. ”

“Just a lot weird, angry texts and very unprofessional and inappropriate texts to me. To the point where there had to be a phone call made and then I had to get loud. I’m not putting up with this. And having to tell Jeff, ‘You’re not going to talk to me in-person like you’re talking to me on this phone. At least you better not.’ My reputation for how I handle myself in the business is kind of well-known. Then he seemed to calm down. When we got to TV it was kind of like, ‘Is everything cool?’ And he assured me it was and nothing was going to happen and whatever residual heat that was there wasn’t there. But even when I met Ed (Nordholm) the next time there was some kind of weird standoffishness towards him.”

source: The Spotlight

