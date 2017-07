There has been speculation that AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura might take place at WWE SummerSlam this year.

However, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Styles vs Nakamura is not the direction in which WWE is going for SummerSlam, and it’s more likely that AJ Styles vs John Cena is in the works for the PPV.

