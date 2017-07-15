Despite being refuted by Warrior’s wife, Ryback has more to say about his potential Wrestlemania 30 match

Via his podcast:

“Especially being in the position that I was in and having success without necessarily being allowed to go higher, but I didn’t think it was because it probably… Much like when Hunter did the favors for him the WrestleMania before he came back early on, Hunter never broken through yet and whatnot. But I thought I didn’t think it was necessarily going to be the perfect, but at the same time, I loved The Ultimate Warrior was a kid. In this business, you can’t be a f–king mark. Especially, a lot of guys have a problem with this. It’s business and I’m looking at it like, ‘Well, how the f–k do I recover from that (squash at WrestleMania)?’ It’s not necessarily going to be a joke, but it’s probably going to be one of those one or two minute deals.”

