7/14/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Roanoke, Virginia

Below are the 7/14/17 WWE Raw Live Event results from Roanoke, Virginia:

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Apollo Crews, Heath Slater, and Rhyno defeated Bo Dallas, Curt Hawkins, & Elias Samson

2. Goldust defeated R-Truth

3. Akira Tozawa defeated The Brian Kendrick

4. Dean Ambrose and Finn Balor defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

5. Dana Brooke and Mickie James defeated Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax

6. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match

Cesaro and Sheamus defeated The Hardy Boyz

7. Seth Rollins defeated Bray Wyatt

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)