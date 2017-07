7/14/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Seattle, Washington

Below are the results from the 7/14/17 WWE NXT Live Event in Seattle, Washington:

1. No Way Jose defeated Kona Reeves

2. Lars Sullivan defeated Demitrius Bronson

3. Aleister Black defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas

4. Drew McIntyre defeated The Velveteen Dream

5. NXT Tag Team Championship Match

The Authors of Pain defeated Heavy Machinery

6. Ember Moon defeated Ruby Riot

7. NXT Championship Match

Bobby Roode defeated Roderick Strong

