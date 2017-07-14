WWE NXT Superstar on His Wife In The Mae Classic, John Cena PSA Up for Emmy Award

– WWE sent word that The Ad Council’s “We Are America” PSA with John Cena, created for the Love Has No Labels campaign, has been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in the Outstanding Commercial category. The PSA was originally tweeted out by Cena on July 4th, 2016. For those who missed it, you can watch the video below:

– As noted, Candice LeRae is one of the 32 competitors in The Mae Young Classic. Her husband Johnny Gargano tweeted the following after Candice was introduced in the Parade of Champions last night:

