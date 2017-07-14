Weekly Talking Smack show on the WWE Network canceled

Jul 14, 2017 - by Colin Vassallo

PWInsider.com is reporting that WWE has canceled the popular Talking Smack show on the WWE Network, which aired weekly immediately following the conclusion of 205 Live and hosted by Renee Young and Daniel Bryan.

No reason was given why the show got the can and it’s especially surprising because it has been a big hit with fans due to the quasi-shoot nature of the broadcast. Talking Smack has been airing on the WWE Network since August 2016 and featured some interesting topics and guests as well as some incidents, including one between Daniel Bryan and The Miz which resulted in Bryan walking off the show.

PWInsider adds that the show will be done after every Smackdown pay-per-view as a post-PPV show to discuss what went down at the event.

