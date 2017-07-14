The Rack Radio Show Podcast Reviewing Great Balls of Fire

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact Wrestling brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Complete List of Mae Young Classic Competitors

*Alberto El Partron Suspended

*Blame Brents

*The Latest on the Hardy Boyz “Broken” Trademarks

*Kurt Angle coming to WWE 2k18

And More!

We gave you the Smackdown Throwndown featuring a New US Champion, the US Championship Open Challenge, The Latest with the Fashion Police & More.We also gave you the NXT Rundown featuring last week’s NXT Championship Match with Bobby Roode & Roderick Strong, this week’s NXT Tag Team Championship Match & More.

If that wasn’t enough, we reviewed this past Sunday’s WWE Great Balls of Fire PPV which included Attempted Murder, Samoa Joe and Brock Lesnar battling for the WWE Universal Championship, Bray Wyatt battling Seth Rollins and More!

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week's edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & "Wrestling Figure Photography".

Audio Link:

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack071317.mp3

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

http://rackradioshow.com/wordpress/2017/07/the-rack-07-13-17/

