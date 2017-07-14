Ronda Rousey attends the Mae Young Classic tournament

Former UFC Women’s Bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey attended the Mae Young Classic tournament first day of tapings last night at Full Sail University to support her friend Shayna Baszler.

Rousey, who had one of the best WrestleMania surprise moments with The Rock at WrestleMania 31, was at the show along with Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke, the other members of the self-proclaimed Four Horsewomen of MMA.

Baszler has transitioned from a mixed martial artist to professional wrestler and has been working with some independent companies. Rousey and the rest of the crew are all big WWE fans. She had the third match on the card. Nattie Neidhart frequently trains with Baszler and is good friends with all of them.

You can see a video of Rousey arriving at Full Sail University being greeted by Triple H below.

