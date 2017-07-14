7/13/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Below are the results from the 7/13/17 WWE NXT Live Event in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada:

1. No Way Jose defeated Kona Reeves

2. Ember Moon and Ruby Riot defeated Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

3. NXT Tag Team Championship Match

The Author of Pain defeated Heavy Machinery

4. Aleister Black defeated The Velveteen Dream

5. Lars Sullivan defeated Demitrius Bronson

6. NXT Women’s Championship Match

Asuka defeated Nikki Cross

7. Drew McIntyre and Roderick Strong defeated Andrade “Cien” Almas and Bobby Roode

