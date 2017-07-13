WWE on Triple H Inviting Conor & Floyd, Kevin Nash Jokes on His Status, SmackDown Video

Jul 13, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is slow motion footage from this week’s WWE SmackDown main event, which saw John Cena and WWE United States Champion AJ Styles defeat Rusev and Kevin Owens:

– As noted, an apparent cut mic at the Conor McGregor – Floyd Mayweather press conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday led Triple H to invite the two to WWE RAW via his Twitter. WWE picked up on the invite and wrote the following:

Triple H invites Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather to Raw

The Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather superfight got off to a rambunctious start during the first stop of the press tour on Tuesday, but the Irish mixed martial-artist encountered an unexpected hiccup when his mic was cut off during his back-and-forth with the undefeated prizefighter Mayweather. Thankfully, Triple H had a solution:

Will the #MayMacWorldTour come to Monday Night Raw? Given that Floyd Mayweather counts a WrestleMania victory among his wins and Enzo Amore has had a few words for McGregor on Twitter, it’s certainly in the realm of possibility.

– We noted on Wednesday that WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash underwent surgery on his left knee. Going into surgery Nash wrote the following joke on people saying he needs to have one more run:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Jarrett addresses the El Patron situation, future PPVs, rebranding, Broken Universe, CM Punk, touring, TV, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad