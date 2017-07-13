Triple H Invites Floyd & Conor to RAW, Fans on AJ Styles Open Challenges, Kurt Angle

Jul 13, 2017

– Below is behind-the-scenes video from the WWE 2K18 pre-order bonus trailer with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans who they would like to see answer the next United States Title Open Challenge from champion AJ Styles – John Cena, Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Tye Dillinger, Dolph Ziggler or Sami Zayn. As of this writibg, 37% voted for Nakamura while 29% went with Cena, 13% with Sami, 6% with Dillinger, 5% with Ziggler, 4% for Baron, 4% for Gable and 2% for Jordan.

– After rumors of a cut microphone at the first press event for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight in Los Angeles on Tuesday, Triple H took the opportunity to invite the two to WWE RAW, as seen in the tweet below:

