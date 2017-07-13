Title Match on Tonight’s GFW Impact, Super X Cup Brackets, Slammiversary Week

Jul 13, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– GFW posted this video looking at social media success, mainstream media mentions and other highlights from Slammiversary Week:

– Tonight’s GFW Impact episode will feature Naomichi Marufuji vs. Impact Grand Champion Moose, a special announcement from Gail Kim and The LAX introducing their newest member. As noted, tonight’s show will also feature ACH vs. Andrew Everett in a Super X Cup tournament match.

– Speaking of the Super X Cup, below are the brackets going into tonight’s Impact episode. Desmond Xavier is the only wrestler to advance as of this writing.

