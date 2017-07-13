Ronda Rousey at The Mae Classic (Photo), More Tournament Notes, WWE Studios – Bruce Lee

– Below is a new trailer for WWE Studios’ “Birth of The Dragon” biopic on Bruce Lee’s rise to fame. The movie is being released with Blumhouse Tilt this summer. No WWE Superstars are in this movie.

– As noted, WWE taped the first matches for The Mae Young Classic at Full Sail University tonight and we have full spoilers on the main page. The matches all have 15-minute time limits and like the Cruiserweight Classic, the crowd lights are down during the matches. It was also noted by our correspondent Will Henderson that the winners have their arms raised after the match while standing next to the loser, like they did in the CWC.

– Former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey was in attendance for The Mae Young Classic tapings at Full Sail. She sat ringside with MMA Horsewomen Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke to watch their friend Shayna Baszler compete in the first round. Triple H posted the following photo with Rousey:

The #MaeYoungClassic will celebrate and showcase female competitors from around the world. Great to have @RondaRousey join us tonight. pic.twitter.com/dQy9C1qFbH — Triple H (@TripleH) July 13, 2017

