Photo from The Mae Young Classic, Thea Trinidad’s WWE NXT Name, The Bella Twins

Jul 13, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the first full episode of The Bella Twins’ new food & drink show, Bella Appétit. The episode features Nikki Bella visiting wine country with Hidden Ridge’s Tim Martin.

– Former TNA Knockout Thea Trinidad is now using the name Zolita Vega in WWE NXT. She is currently working as the valet for Andrade “Cien” Almas.

– As noted, there will be a Parade of Champions for The Mae Young Classic later this evening at 6:30pm EST. We will have full spoilers from the tapings tonight as well. Triple H tweeted the following from inside Full Sail University as they prepare for tonight’s tapings:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Jarrett addresses the El Patron situation, future PPVs, rebranding, Broken Universe, CM Punk, touring, TV, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad