Johnny Gargano Updates (Video), Photos and Videos of New WWE NXT Star Vanessa Borne

– As seen on last night’s WWE NXT episode, Johnny Gargano made his first appearance since “Takeover: Chicago” in May and cut a promo on how he needs to become Johnny Wrestling again. Video from that segment can be seen below.

Gargano worked last night’s NXT TV tapings and kicked off his singles run with a match against Raul Mendoza, which should air on August 2nd. Gargano is expected to feud with former partner Tommaso Ciampa when he returns from his injury.

– This week’s NXT also saw Vanessa Borne (Daniella Kamela) defeat Jayme Hachey (Jayme Jameson) to qualify for The Mae Young Classic. Below is video of Borne talking to Kayla Braxton after the match. Regarding making it into the tournament, Borne says she feels amazing to be a part of history and compete against the best of the best to show what she’s got.

Also below is video of Borne’s entrance and a backstage photo from before the match:

EXCLUSIVE: An excited @VanessaBorneWWE expresses how she cannot wait to be a part of the historic #MaeYoungClassic! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/TpFFD035O8 — WWE (@WWE) July 13, 2017

Ladies and gentleman, meet the newest #MaeYoungClassic entrant, @vanessabornewwe. #WWENXT A post shared by WWE NXT (@wwenxt) on Jul 12, 2017 at 5:34pm PDT

