Jerry Lawler vs. Cody Rhodes Backstage Video, Latest Episode of BellaBody

Jul 13, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the latest episode of BellaBody with Nikki Bella and fitness guru Brittni Acker-Soo:

– As noted, the first match between ROH Champion & NEW Champion Cody Rhodes and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will take place on August 25th in Pittsfield, MA for the Northeast Wrestling promotion. NEW posted this backstage promo with Cody and The King to promote the match:

