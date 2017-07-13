Health update from Matt Cappotelli

Former WWE developmental wrestler via his Facebook page:

“Update: Diagnosis is in. I have a grade IV GlioBlastoma Multiforme (GBM). This is not the news I was looking forward to hearing or sharing, but it will in no way deter me from continuing my fight. Spinal tap this Friday will determine if the cancer cells have spread to my spinal fluid. Monday is a follow up with my team of doctors to determine the treatment steps needed to beat this. Thanx to everyone on #TEAMCAPP.”

