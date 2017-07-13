Former TNA Star Works WWE NXT Tapings, NXT Dark Match, John Cena on Balancing His Time

– Below is another clip from this week’s Talking Smack with John Cena talking to Renee Young and SmackDown Commissioner Shane McMahon. Cena talks about balancing his career and says he wants to be out in the ring for WWE but when he’s not there, it’s because people won’t allow him. Cena says he’s trying to do the best he can do to clone himself, to duplicate himself, to be two places at once but sometimes it doesn’t work. Cena is excited about everything on the horizon but his heartbeat and his family will always be in WWE.

– The dark match before last night’s WWE NXT TV tapings at Full Sail University saw Jeet Rama defeat an unnamed enhancement talent in a quick match. Rama won with a release German suplex.

– Former TNA Knockout and Gut Check winner Lei’D Tapa worked last night’s NXT TV tapings in a match against Ember Moon, her first for the company. Tapa did work a WWE tryout earlier this year at the Performance Center. The match with Ember should air on the July 26th episode. Below are a few photos from JJ Williams:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 10 times, 10 visits today)