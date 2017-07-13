Enzo given “The Miz Treatment” backstage in WWE

Dave Meltzer reported that there was an incident on a bus a few months back which lead Roman Reigns kicking Enzo off the WWE bus.

After the incident went down Enzo was given “The Miz treatment” and not allowed to dress in the locker room with his fellow WWE superstars.

Meltzer does not know what the incident was about and doesn’t believe this is what has caused Enzo to break up with his long time tag partner Cass. Stay tuned.

