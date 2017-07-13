7/10/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Laredo, Texas

Below are the results from the 7/10/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event in Laredo, Texas:

1. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

2. Rusev defeated Sin Cara

3. American Alpha defeated Aiden English and Epico

4. WWE Championship Match

Jinder Mahal defeated Sami Zayn

5. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Naomi, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch defeated Natalya, Tamina, and Carmella

6. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

The Usos defeated The Hype Bros and The New Day

7. WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match

AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens

