WWE Hall of Famer Joins Mae Young Classic Announce Team

WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa) noted on Instagram this week that she was involved in The Mae Young Classic in some fashion, as seen in the post below.

Fellow Hall of Famer Jim Ross revealed on the latest edition of his Ross Report podcast that Madusa will be joining he and Hall of Famer Lita for commentary on The Mae Young Classic.

The Mae Young Classic begins taping this Thursday and Friday at Full Sail University. We will have live spoiler coverage on both nights.

Madusa posted the following on the Classic yesterday:

Awesome day at the office !! Working hard putting things together and having a little fun at the @maeyoungclassic @wweperformctr #photo #shooting

Awesome day at the office !! Working hard putting things together and having a little fun at the @maeyoungclassic @wweperformctr #photo #shooting A post shared by Madusa/AlundraBlayze (@madusa_rocks) on Jul 11, 2017 at 12:21pm PDT

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)