What Happened After WWE 205 Live, James Ellsworth on Being Suspended, Drew Gulak

Jul 12, 2017

– Below is a Fallout video from last night’s WWE 205 Live with Tony Nese agreeing to give his support to Drew Gulak and his No-Fly Zone. As noted, Gulak vs. Mustafa Ali in a 2 of 3 Falls match will take place on next week’s 205 Live episode from Nashville. After Gulak compliments Nese on his physique, Nese agrees to support Gulak in next week’s 2 of 3 Falls match but he needs a Gulak campaign button first.

– The dark main event after last night’s WWE 205 Live in San Antonio saw Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Baron Corbin with a Kinshasa. As noted, Corbin vs. Nakamura on this week’s SmackDown never started as Nakamura attacked Corbin before the bell. Corbin vs. Nakamura was then announced for the July 23rd WWE Battleground pay-per-view.

– This week’s SmackDown was the first one without James Ellsworth as he is serving a 30-day suspension handed down by SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan last week. Below are tweets made during the show by Ellsworth:

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

