Spoiler Updates on the WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” Card

Jul 12, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Coming out of tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings, below is what looks to be most of the card for the “Takeover: Brooklyn III” event on Saturday, August 19th during SummerSlam weekend. We will keep you updated on matches confirmed for the show.

NXT Title Match
Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Roode

NXT Women’s Title Match
Ember Moon vs. Asuka

NXT Tag Team Title Match
SAnitY vs. The Authors of Pain

Kassius Ohno vs. Hideo Itami

Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas (with Thea Trinidad)

