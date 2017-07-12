Spoiler Updates on the WWE NXT “Takeover: Brooklyn III” Card

Coming out of tonight’s WWE NXT TV tapings, below is what looks to be most of the card for the “Takeover: Brooklyn III” event on Saturday, August 19th during SummerSlam weekend. We will keep you updated on matches confirmed for the show.

NXT Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Roode

NXT Women’s Title Match

Ember Moon vs. Asuka

NXT Tag Team Title Match

SAnitY vs. The Authors of Pain

Kassius Ohno vs. Hideo Itami

Johnny Gargano vs. Andrade “Cien” Almas (with Thea Trinidad)

