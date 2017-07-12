Paige Issues Another Statement on Orlando Airport Incident with Alberto El Patron

The Paige – Alberto El Patron drama continues as Paige took to Twitter today and issued another statement on what happened at the Orlando airport on Sunday. As noted, GFW announced today that World Heavyweight Champion Alberto is suspended until the investigation is complete. You can read their statement at this link and get the details on the incident, including audio from a witness, at this link.

Paige noted on Twitter today that she was the one who was held for battery charges for throwing a beer on Alberto, not the other way around. She also called the witness, who described herself as a huge wrestling fan, a “horrible, disgusting human being of a lady.”

You can read Paige’s full statement and tweets below:

Alberto didn’t want me to say full story because he didn’t want people to know and I didn’t want people to know that I threw a drink on him. But the full story is. I had a phone call saying my uncle is in a bad way. I’m crying outside the restaurant. I go in, alberto is hugging me. I’m a little sensitive and we start bickering about something so small. I say I’m leaving and he says something that I won’t write on here but it wasn’t nice and I, even though I shouldn’t gave done it. I threw a drink in his face because I was so angry. Again. Shouldn’t have done it. It was in front of a lot of people. I walk out. He follows me a few seconds later and gets the cops and security and a crazy lady decides to leave whatever she’s doing to follow us and invade our privacy in the completely low way. Only low life people would do. Anyways. It was ME who was being held for battery charges because I threw a drink on him. No. he never touched me and no I never hit him with a glass 3 times like the internet in all their glory is making out. It’s completely ridiculous how one story can spiral out of control. Oh and guess what internet. He smelt like beer BECAUSE I THREW A BEER ON HIM. Nothing more. Nothing less. No one got arrested. There’s no mug shots. There’s no charges. Nothing. The horrible, disgusting human being of lady decided she wanted to make money out of our misfortune. I wish, WISH people would give us the privacy we deserve. I know we won’t get it. But I WISH that would happen.

Just clearing up the airport situation. Just so there's no more elaborate versions of the story. Thanks for respecting our privacy. pic.twitter.com/iU6nZbZMar — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 12, 2017

That's all I will say about the airport situation. Again. Thanks for the privacy at this time. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) July 12, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)