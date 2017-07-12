Kay Lee Ray and Ayesha Raymond added to Mae Young Classic

Via WWE.com:

The inaugural Mae Young Classic —streaming on the award-winning WWE Network beginning Monday, Aug. 28 — continues to take shape with two more international additions. With the news that United Kingdom competitors Kay Lee Ray (pictured above) and Ayesha Raymond have been added to the historic competition, the 32-woman bracket is filling up.

Both Ray and Raymond bring a wealth of experience and toughness from across the pond, as the Mae Young Classic continues to attract top-flight competitors from around the world.

Kay Lee Ray is a fiery Scottish star on the rise, a veteran grappler who is known for her ability to take to the skies with an innovative, daredevil attack.

The red-headed grappler is well-known in the United Kingdom, having compiled a decorated career. Ray is a former Queen of Southside Champion, Scottish Women’s Champion, SWE Speed King Champion and a women’s champion for Glasgow-based Insane Championship Wrestling. The Mae Young Classic offers Ray an opportunity to not only show what she can do in the states, but in front of the entire world on WWE Network.

Watch out for Ayesha Raymond because she not only has the size and strength to overpower the competition, but she loves to fight. Having grown up in the East End of London, where she started training to fight at the age of 15, Raymond is no stranger to competition.

In addition to Raymond’s penchant for fisticuffs, she is arguably one of the biggest and strongest women to declare for the Mae Young Classic. Standing at 6-feet-tall with a background in bodybuilding, Raymond is a mix of brawler and powerhouse. She has won titles in various promotions, including STARDOM, IPW and World War Wrestling, and has also received training under British greats like Johnny Saint, Tony Scarlo and WWE Performance Center coach Robbie Brookside.

