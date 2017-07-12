Jarrett addresses the El Patron situation, future PPVs, rebranding, Broken Universe, CM Punk, touring, TV, more

Jeff Jarrett conducting a conference call today, topics addressed include:
– Tony Marrero, an Orlando, Florida resident who survived the Pulse Nightclub shooting on June 12, 2016, joined the call for the first ten minutes.
– The suspension of GFW champion Alberto El Patron
– The future of GFW actions figures and video games
– Plans for future pay per view events
– Adding more tour dates, including more international events
– The decision not to renew three producer’s contracts – Al Snow, Simon Diamond, and Shane Helms
– Possibly taking the TV show live every week
– The current relationship with Spike TV
– The Broken Universe trademark
– Rebranding the company
– CM Punk
– and more!