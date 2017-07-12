Jarrett addresses the El Patron situation, future PPVs, rebranding, Broken Universe, CM Punk, touring, TV, more

Jeff Jarrett conducting a conference call today, topics addressed include:

– Tony Marrero, an Orlando, Florida resident who survived the Pulse Nightclub shooting on June 12, 2016, joined the call for the first ten minutes.

– The suspension of GFW champion Alberto El Patron

– The future of GFW actions figures and video games

– Plans for future pay per view events

– Adding more tour dates, including more international events

– The decision not to renew three producer’s contracts – Al Snow, Simon Diamond, and Shane Helms

– Possibly taking the TV show live every week

– The current relationship with Spike TV

– The Broken Universe trademark

– Rebranding the company

– CM Punk

– and more!

