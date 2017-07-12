Global Force Wrestling News and Notes

Notes from the Jeff Jarrett conference call from earlier today:

– Jarrett stated that the company owns the Broken Universe trademark. Jarrett said he has been friends with Jeff Hardy for twenty years, and they exchanged happy father’s day wishes.

– A name could be announced for the hall of fame on 8/17.

– The company is open to adding more live events, but it must make sense financially.

– The decision to not renew the contracts of Al Snow, Shane Helms, and Simon Diamond as producers had nothing to do with performance. Jarrett said the company simply didn’t need eight producers, thus, their contracts were not renewed.

– Jarrett said he has maintained a relationship with Spike TV, and acknowledged the network would be rebranding later this year.

– Jarrett admits going live with Impact Wrestling isn’t realistic at this time.

– The company is considering adding an additional 2018 PPV.

– The company is open to adding a video game and action figures, but Jarrett admits it is a slow process with licensing agreements.

Note: We will be uploading the audio from the conference call later today.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)