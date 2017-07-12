Gimmick Match on Next Week’s WWE 205 Live, Kurt Angle – Corey Graves, Battleground Theme

– As noted, next week’s RAW from Nashville will feature General Manager Kurt Angle appearing with his mystery guest, who he says he loves, as Angle reveals the troublesome news that has been haunting him during the storyline with Corey Graves. Angle says the reveal could cost him his family and his job with WWE. Below is a new teaser for the big reveal:

What is @RealKurtAngle hiding from the @WWEUniverse? As of next week, it may be a secret no more… #RAW pic.twitter.com/ZZa8kylwg5 — WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2017

– The official theme song for the July 23rd WWE Battleground pay-per-view from Philadelphia is “Whatever It Takes” by Imagine Dragons.

– Next week’s WWE 205 Live episode will feature the end of the Drew Gulak vs. Mustafa Ali feud as the two do battle in a 2 of 3 Falls match. Below is Ali’s response to Gulak’s promo on this week’s show:

2 out of 3 falls match next week Drew? Gotchya. Two 450's coming right up. @WWE205Live https://t.co/IgiuaOXI1x — Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) July 12, 2017

