7/12/17 NXT Coverage

Episode 401 of NXT opens with footage of Tommaso Ciampa explaining his actions from NXT TakeOver: Chicago when he turned on Johnny Gargano a few months ago. We then see that Gargano will return to NXT tonight. We go into the arena where Mauro Ranallo, Nigel McGuinness, and Percy Watson welcome us to the show.

We see footage of Roderick Strong and his family backstage after his loss to Bobby Roode in last week’s main event. We see that Bobby Roode will be on tonight’s episode later tonight. We are also reminded of tonight’s main event: The Authors of Pain vs. Heavy Machinery for the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Match #1: Aleister Black vs. Bobby Fish

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)