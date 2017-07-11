WWE and French broadcast partner Group AB sign new multi-year deal

WWE and Groupe AB in France announced today a new, multi-year agreement that will take its partnership into its 18th year. Groupe AB broadcasts WWE shows including Raw and Smackdown in France, Belgium, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Monaco and Andorra. Richard Maroko, Deputy Director General, Groupe AB, said, “Each week, WWE programs are major events and great successes for audience reach on our channels. We are proud to be a privileged partner of one of the biggest brands in entertainment.” Groupe AB channels AB1, RTL9, AB3 and AB4 will televise Raw on Thursdays and SmackDown on Fridays and will air all WWE specials live, including WrestleMania, SummerSlam, Survivor Series and Royal Rumble. All programs will be available with French commentary and on demand. “Groupe AB shares our vision and passion for engaging and entertaining our fans,” said Ed Wells, Executive Vice President, WWE International. “Groupe AB has been a long-time, valued partner that enables us to showcase our unique blend of action-packed, family friendly entertainment across key markets.”

