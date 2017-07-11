WWE 2K18 Pre-order Bonus Trailer, The Miz Responds to Tye Dillinger, Titus Worldwide

Jul 11, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the WWE 2K18 pre-order bonus trailer with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which organization would they rather join – Titus Worldwide or The Miztourage. As of this writing, 65% voted for Titus Worldwide.

– We noted before that Tye Dillinger invited WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz to SmackDown for a title match. As seen below, Miz responded to Dillinger with a diss today:

