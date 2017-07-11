What Happened After RAW (Video), WWE Posts Update on Braun Strowman, Samoa Joe

– This week’s WWE RAW in Houston ended with Dean Ambrose making the save for Seth Rollins after he was attacked by WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Curtis Axel and Bo Dallas. Below is video of the promo Ambrose cut after RAW went off the air. Ambrose talks about how WWE goes all over the world but they look forward to coming to Texas the most. Ambrose says The Lone Star State has the best towns, best places, best people and the best people in the United States. Ambrose goes on to thank the fans for their energy, which gives the Superstars the energy to perform in the ring each night.

– Braun Strowman was kept off this week’s RAW to sell the attack from Roman Reigns after Braun’s Ambulance Match win at WWE Great Balls of Fire on Sunday but WWE posted the following update after RAW:

Braun Strowman injury update While Raw General Manager Kurt Angle provided an update on Braun Strowman’s condition following the post-Ambulance Match attack from Roman Reigns at WWE Great Balls of Fire, WWE.com has obtained additional details on The Monster Among Men’s condition. While Strowman miraculously walked out of Dallas under his own power after refusing medical attention, WWE.com can confirm that he is currently in the care of his personal physician and will not disclose the nature of his injuries at this time. Also, per Angle’s office, if and when Strowman is cleared to compete again, there will be a public announcement confirming his status.

– As noted, Roman Reigns vs. Samoa Joe will take place on next week’s RAW from Nashville with the winner going on to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at the SummerSlam pay-per-view. Joe tweeted the following after the RAW segment with Reigns, Lesnar, Paul Heyman and Kurt Angle:

Anybody can get it. 👊🏼 — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) July 11, 2017

