The only way Sean Waltman was gonna get away from Chyna was her death

Jul 11, 2017

Sean ‘X-Pac’ Waltman guested on “The Tomorrow Show with Keven Undergaro” and talked about his relationship with Chyna and how her dying was the only thing that would have ever kept him away from her.

If Chyna hadn’t died, X-Pac would have “never got away from it”

“Even after I was broken out of it you still not away from it. After we were apart for years, I never got away from it Matt, until the day she died…you know, things said in public and then you know the media taking it and throwing it out there ‘Oh Chyna said this about him’ and you know, ‘accused him of this’ and I mean years later, years later, ten–a decade later.”

