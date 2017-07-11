The Miz – Tye Dillinger Continues on Twitter, RAW Live Event Matches, Kurt Angle

– WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle talks to Chris Denker in this new video to promote the WWE 2K18 video game. The video features footage from the pre-order bonus trailer that was released this week. When asked about potential opponents he’d like to wrestle, Angle named AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus, noting that the roster is loaded but he would take on any one of them.

– Dean Ambrose & Finn Balor vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson plus Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt are scheduled for Friday’s WWE RAW live event in Roanoke, VA. Free agent John Cena is scheduled for Saturday’s RAW live event in Huntington, WV, in a match against Wyatt. Rollins vs. Braun Strowman, Balor & Ambrose vs. Gallows & Anderson and The Hardys vs. RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus are also scheduled for Huntington. Cena is also scheduled for Sunday’s RAW live event in Lexington, KY.

– The Twitter beef between Tye Dillinger and WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz continued this afternoon with Dillinger bringing Maryse into things and Miz taking a shot at Dillinger’s status on SmackDown. As noted, the exchange began after Dillinger invited Miz to SmackDown for a title match after Miz retained over Dean Ambrose at Great Balls of Fire. Below is the full exchange as of this writing:

Crafty win @mikethemiz … now how about you swing by #SDLive sometime soon? #GBOF — Tye Dillinger (@WWEDillinger) July 10, 2017

Why so I can watch you perform in the opening dark match? #ICTitleComebackTour https://t.co/UcDDlTKmiX — The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 11, 2017

You'd watch?! Wait, do you need to steal more moves? Besides, I work magic in the DARK, just ask your wife 🙌🏻 https://t.co/vkwEtNxXAM — Tye Dillinger (@WWEDillinger) July 11, 2017

The only magic anyone has seen from you is your disappearing act from #SDLive and I give that a 10. https://t.co/vsKLEmYleS — The Miz (@mikethemiz) July 11, 2017

