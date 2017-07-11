Reason why WWE officials have extended the Sasha Banks-Alexa Bliss feud

It’s being reported by CageSideSeats that WWE officials changed the outcome of Banks vs. Bliss at the PPV because they want the rivalry to continue into SummerSlam. Originally, the finish was Bliss beating Banks by pinfall, which would have been the end of their conflict.

The reason why WWE officials changed their minds is because there have been reports of both women having genuine Legit heat with each other from their days in NXT. WWE officials are hoping to capitalize on those reports and elevate their rivalry to a whole new level on #RAW.

It’s not clear how the powers that be are planning to use Bayley, Nia Jax, and the other women of the division at Summerslam but at one point had a 4 way match planned then Nia vs Bliss planned However, it seems that The Boss vs. The Goddess will continue into the PPV, and their rivalry will likely heat up over the next couple of weeks.

