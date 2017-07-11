Kevin Owens on the WWE US Title & SmackDown, Mae Classic Competitor Injured, Kurt Angle

Jul 11, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is a clip from last night’s WWE 24 special on Kurt Angle with the Hall of Famer talking about reuniting with people like AJ Styles, John Cena, Rhyno and Mickie James before WrestleMania 33 earlier this year.

– Recent WWE NXT signing Nixon Newell is currently out of action with an ACL knee injury, according to Casey of Squared Circle Sirens. The 22 year old from Wales underwent surgery in late June and is expected to be out of action for an extended amount of time. No word yet on who will replace her in The Mae Young Class that tapes later this week. Newell had not been officially announced by WWE for the tournament but she was reported as a likely competitor back in May. Newell began training at the WWE Performance Center in May after signing her WWE deal in November of last year.

– Kevin Owens has blacked out his Twitter profile photo to protest AJ Styles being the new WWE United States Champion. As noted, Styles won the title at Friday’s live event from Madison Square Garden. Owens tweeted the following going into tonight’s SmackDown, which will feature highlights from the title change:

