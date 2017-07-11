JR Preparing for Mae Young Classic, Possible Challenger for Naomi, The Rock – Ballers

Jul 11, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– The Rock recaps the first two seasons of Ballers in this new video from his YouTube channel. The third season premieres Sunday, July 23rd at 10pm EST on HBO.

– WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross noted on Twitter that he spent 15 hours at the WWE Performance Center yesterday to prepare for The Mae Young Classic, which he will be calling with WWE Hall of Famer Lita. The 32-competitor tournament will tape on July 13th and 14th at Full Sail University.

– WWE earlier teased that tonight’s SmackDown will see a new challenger emerge for SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi. It looks like Tamina Snuka may be stepping up as she just responded to Naomi’s comments from last week’s Talking Smack episode, as seen below:

