GFW Announces Teleconference with Head Chief Creative Officer Jeff Jarrett, Topics For Discussion

GFW issued the following today:

Jeff Jarrett, GFW Head Chief Creative Officer, To Conduct Teleconference

As Global Force Wrestling (GFW) rides a wave of momentum following Slammiversary Week, Jeff Jarrett will answer all of the pertinent, pressing and high-pressured questions in a Media Teleconference at 1pm ET on Wednesday, July 12.

Plus, Jarrett will be joined for the first 10-minutes by Tony Marrero, an Orlando, Florida resident who survived the Pulse Nightclub shooting on June 12, 2016. Marrero was shot four times in the back and once in the arm. Marrero and Jarrett will discuss the emotional tribute “Remembering Pulse Nightclub, 1 Year Later,” held July 3 at The Impact Zone in Orlando. (Video footage and photos are available of the tribute.)

Jarrett will discuss the fallout from Slammiversary and the TV tapings for upcoming episodes of IMPACT Wrestling, such as:

· The unified World Championship;

· IMPACT WRESTLING DAY IN ORLANDO on July 5, which included an Impact Zone appearance by Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer;

· An update on the merger of Impact Wrestling and Global Force Wrestling;

· The Road To Destination-X, which will be held live on Thursday, Aug. 17, in Orlando;

· IMPACT Live Events, which kick off with a three-stop Northeast loop, starting Friday, August 4.

· Working agreements and talent exchanges with Lucha Libre AAA, Pro Wrestling NOAH, and other promotions; and

· DeAngelo Williams’ future as a professional wrestler.

· The next GFW Hall of Fame inductees and the new Championship belts, all of which will be revealed live at the Aug. 17 IMPACT in Orlando.

Plan your questions now for this inside-look at GFW, which is riding a swell of positive momentum, through its new ownership group and management, which the company hasn’t seen in years.

Here is the pertinent information:

WHO: Jeff Jarrett: GFW’s Chief Creative Officer

WHEN: Wednesday, July 12, starting at 1pm Eastern Time