AJ Styles vs. Kevin Owens Alternate Footage, The Hype Bros Storyline Update, Neville

– WWE posted this video with alternate angles from AJ Styles winning the WWE United States Title from Kevin Owens at Friday’s Madison Square Garden live event. Styles captured the gold after a Styles Clash and a Phenomenal Forearm:

– WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville usually works RAW live events but he is currently scheduled for Sunday’s SmackDown live event in Tallahassee, Florida at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. No word yet on his opponent.

– It will be interesting to see what WWE does with The Hype Bros on tonight’s SmackDown after Mojo Rawley eliminated Zack Ryder in last week’s Independence Day Battle Royal. There was some tension between the two on TV and on social media but they did team up at weekend live events. Below are some of their recent tweets since apparently getting back on the same page, at least until tonight’s show:

HEYOOOO!!!!! #WWELaredo it's about that time!!! The #HypeBros are here and ready to get after it today! — Mojo Rawley (@MojoRawleyWWE) July 10, 2017

It was nothing personal. It was a Battle Royal. A match where every man is on his own. But the #HYPEBros are back and we are making this look good. We are ready for @WWE #SDLive. @zryder85

#HYPEBros #cantstopwontstop #nosleep #StayHyped #WWWYKI #BroMe #Smackdown #Brothers

