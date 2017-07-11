7/9/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Hidalgo, Texas

Jul 11, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from the 7/9/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event in Hidalgo, Texas:

1. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

2. Rusev defeated Sin Cara

3. American Alpha defeated Aiden English and Epico

4. WWE Championship Match
Jinder Mahal defeated Sami Zayn

5. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Naomi, Charlotte Flair, and Becky Lynch defeated Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina

6. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
The Usos defeated The Hype Bros and The New Day

7. WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match
AJ Styles defeated Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens

