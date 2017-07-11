7/8/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Waco, Texas

Below are the results from the 7/8/17 WWE Raw Live Event in Waco, Texas:

1. Six-Man Tag Team Match

R-Truth, Titus O’Neil, and Apollo Crews defeated Goldust, Bo Dallas, and Curt Hawkins

2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville defeated Cedric Alexander

3. Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickie James defeated Alexa Bliss, Emma, and Nia Jax

4. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match

Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno, The Hardy Boyz, & Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

5. Finn Balor defeated Elias Samson

6. Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt

7. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz and Samoa Joe

