7/8/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Waco, Texas
Below are the results from the 7/8/17 WWE Raw Live Event in Waco, Texas:
1. Six-Man Tag Team Match
R-Truth, Titus O’Neil, and Apollo Crews defeated Goldust, Bo Dallas, and Curt Hawkins
2. WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville defeated Cedric Alexander
3. Six-Woman Tag Team Match
Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Mickie James defeated Alexa Bliss, Emma, and Nia Jax
4. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Fatal Four-Way Match
Sheamus and Cesaro defeated Heath Slater and Rhyno, The Hardy Boyz, & Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson
5. Finn Balor defeated Elias Samson
6. Roman Reigns defeated Bray Wyatt
7. Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose defeated The Miz and Samoa Joe