The Revival Attacks The Hardys, Mickie James on WWE Main Event, SmackDown Promo

– This week’s WWE SmackDown will feature Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura plus highlights from AJ Styles’ WWE United States Title win over Kevin Owens at Friday’s Madison Square Garden live event. Below is a promo:

– WWE taped the following matches tonight in Houston for this week’s Main Event episode:

* Mickie James vs. Emma

* TJP vs. Lince Dorado

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

– As seen on tonight’s WWE RAW, The Revival returned and attacked The Hardys, leaving them laying following their loss to Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson. Below is video from the segment:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)