Steve Austin says WWE needs competition
“First of all, I think competition is paramount. I wish there was another WCW around. It was so fun back in the Monday Night Wars, to go head-to-head with those guys. They were pulling out everything but the kitchen sink. We were doing the same, and they kicked our ass in the ratings for about two years. Then, we turned the tables on them. The product was at its absolute best or was at least striving to be from a writing and performance standpoint and from a storytelling standpoint. So competition is key. WWE is the holy grail. It is the major leagues. It always has been. And WCW put up a valid fight back in the day. Back in the day, I was in WCW fighting WWF! So competition is king. I wish there was another federation for WWE.”
source: Steve Austin’s podcast
(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)
More from my site
- This Day In Wrestling History – August 14th
- This Day In Wrestling History– September 23rd
- Gerweck Report with D-Lo Brown: Why he feels Savage will never get into the WWE HOF, Dixie not growing in the biz, PG rating, and more
- GRP #62: Monday Night War, best theme music, dream matches, Shamrock, Reigns, and more
- GRP with Ted DiBiase: Never winning the WWF title, Virgil, Ultimate Warrior, WCW, nWo, Austin, Savage, and more
- This Day In Wrestling History – May 21st
More from my site
- This Day In Wrestling History – August 14th
- This Day In Wrestling History– September 23rd
- Gerweck Report with D-Lo Brown: Why he feels Savage will never get into the WWE HOF, Dixie not growing in the biz, PG rating, and more
- GRP #62: Monday Night War, best theme music, dream matches, Shamrock, Reigns, and more
- GRP with Ted DiBiase: Never winning the WWF title, Virgil, Ultimate Warrior, WCW, nWo, Austin, Savage, and more
- This Day In Wrestling History – May 21st