Rey Mysterio is headed to Brazil

Lisbon, Portugal, July 9th 2017.

The “World Stars of Wrestling World Tour” is going to Brazil for the first time ever.

Brazil’s biggest international show will occur October 28th in Sao Paulo, featuring Rey Misterio.

After major shows in Europe, featuring stars such as Rob Van Dam, Kurt Angle, Samoa Joe, AJ Styles, Dudleys, Sheamus, Neville, Christian, Raven, Eugene, among so many others, South America is about to taste all the spectacle, all the excitement and all the action of the World Stars of Wrestling World Tour production.

Rey Misterio will be main eventing alongside Juventud Guerrera as they celebrate 25 years of a rivalry that has transcended countries and continents.

Also appearing on this international show will be Carlito, Chris Masters and many others.

All WSW Titles will be on the line on this exciting event that will be co produced with the Brazilian Wrestling Federation.

Tickets will be available from this next friday, July 17th at www.ticketpop.com.br

VIP tickets with access to a pre show meet & greet + first rows seating + 1 free month of WSW’s On Demand streaming service will also be available.

For more information please visit:

www.worldstarsofwrestling.com

www.facebook.com/worldstarsofwrestling

www.bwf.com.br

Tv Spot: http://videos.sapo.pt/6NuBihnMQ4Uj6AhdFTIA

A WSW World Stars of Wrestling, Nucafé Events, BWF – Brazilian Wrestling Federation co production

Media partners: WSW ON DEMAND, Wrestling.pt

About WSW – WORLD STARS OF WRESTLING:

Bringing the LIVE wrestling experience to fans throughout the world since 2007.

Featuring some of the world’s most recognized wrestlers, legends and future stars, including :ROB VAN DAM, NEVILLE, CHRIS MASTERS, KURT ANGLE, RIC FLAIR, CHRISTIAN, RHINO, SAMOA JOE, SAMI ZAYN, JOEY MERCURY, THE DUDLEY BOYS (TEAM 3D), NEW AGE OUTLAWS, SPUD, SHEAMUS, TREVOR MURDOCH, SHANNON MOORE, LANCE CADE, AMONG MANY OTHERS.

WSW events and programming can be seen On Demand through WSW On Demand at www.worldstarsofwrestling.com, FiteTv, VHX, Vimeo and other online and tv partners.

